BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Students in Belvidere will now have the option to go maskless.

School board members lifted the district’s mask mandate with an unanimous vote on Tuesday evening. The change goes into effect immediately. The board had already stopped disciplining students over masking.

An Illinois appellate court denied Governor JB Pritzker’s challenge to keep mandates in place. He is now calling on the Illinois Supreme Court to weigh in.