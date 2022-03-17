ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere schools are looking for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals and held a monthly job fair on Thursday.

The schools hope they can attract qualified applicants to fill short-staffed positions.

At the job fair, staff answered questions and shared with applicants what a substitute teacher can expect.

Organizers say it is important for teachers to feel like they’re supported and their classrooms will be in good hands if they need to take a day off work.

“Right now, in these schools, a lot of administrators [and] teachers are taking their planning periods to cover for teachers that are gone. So, we need to make people aware that this is an opportunity for people to get in the classroom if they enjoy working with kids,” said Brittany Andrews, a recruiting strategist for Kelly Educational Staffing.

Candidates are not required to have a background in education to work as a substitute.