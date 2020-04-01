Belvidere: Schools ‘unlikely’ to reopen this year, new Distance Learning details

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere School District 100 has provided new guidance for parents on the adoption of a Distance Learning program as “it is becoming increasingly unlikely that schools” will reopen this year.

Full text of a letter sent to District 100 parents follows:

District 100 Parents,

It is becoming increasingly likely that the schools will not open this year for normal in-person instruction. Given the current circumstance, we are modifying our Distance Learning approach.

We hope this will provide increased flexibility for homes and allows teachers to utilize expanded technology to connect with students.

On a weekly basis, you can expect:

Teachers will post a week of learning activities by Monday at 2pm each week @ http://d100.rocks/covid Teachers will have regular “office hours” each school day to address questions from home regarding assigned activities and interact with students. Elementary: 9:00 – 10:30 & 12:30 – 2:00 Secondary: 9:00 – 11:00 & 12:00 – 2:00 Teachers may post times for optional “live streams” for students to receive instruction and interact with teachers. Schools will coordinate the “live stream” schedule so classes do not overlap. Students may utilize the posted “live streams” and “office hours” to work on learning activities, but may also work at their own pace or times that work better for your family. Families that cannot access online teacher plans and need to come to school to pick up physical materials may do so every Wednesday starting April 8th between the hours of 7am-6pm. If your child has an IEP you can expect contact from your child case manager to discuss a detailed plan during this time. If you need to check out a chromebook or need a chromebook repaired (grades 3-12) please contact our helpdesk at 815-547-4195 or email help@district100.com.

Information is being sent home via mail in the coming days to support technology needs and the distance learning schedule.

Stay safe,

Dr. Woestman, Superintendent

