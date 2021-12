BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said that the city had never had as many homicides in one year than in 2021, with four happening so far this year.

28-year-old Dallas Simpson was shot and killed in General Mills Park back in September. Police arrested an Iverness man for his murder two days later.

The last homicide the city had before this year was in 2015.