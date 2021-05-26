Belvidere senior facilities host drive-thru lunch fundraiser for Vets Roll

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A couple of local senior care facilities fire up the grills in support of our nation’s veterans. Northwoods Care Centre and Heartland Hospice partnered to raise money for “Vets Roll.”

It was during the All-American hot dog and brat drive-thru lunch in Belvidere. Anyone could stop by to grab a meal.

All proceeds went to “Vets Roll”. The nonprofit sends former members of the military and Rosie the Riveters from across the country to Washington DC.

“Such a short amount of time to have this many people come out to support VetsRoll and be extremely generous in their donations has been just wonderful to see.,” said Janine Idstein, Heartland Hospice’s care transition coordinator.

This was the fourth time in the last three years the organizations held this kind of fundraiser. Heartland Hospice also plans to hold a Memorial Day on Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.