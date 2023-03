BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County authorities have arrested 47-year-old Shane Hellenga for failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

Hellenga is registered as a sexual predator and was required to alert authorities to his whereabouts within a 90-day period.

Police say Hellenga failed to do so and was arrested on Friday.

He was taken to the Boone County Jail.

Hellenga faces up to 5 years in prison for the offense.