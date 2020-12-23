Belvidere students will return to in-person learning in January

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere School District board members approved a return to the classroom for students on January 19th, 2021.

Under the plan unveiled on Monday, elementary students will return to the classroom full time. Middle and high school students will return with a hybrid in-person/remote learning schedule.

Parents will still be able to keep their students at home, if they choose.

Belvidere students have been learning from home since the start of the school year.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories