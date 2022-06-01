BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Belvidere teacher is remembered for the impact he made on his students.

Rob Salley taught at Perry Elementary School. He helped establish a garden during his time there. Students learned about nutrition in it and were able to take fresh vegetables home. Salley died in an accident in November of 2020.

The garden he helped create was dedicated in honor on Wednesday.

“With knowing Mr. Salley, he’d be a little upset with all the attention he is receiving, but he would be very happy,” said Lisa Mund, a third grade teacher at Perry Elementary School. “Yeah, very happy that we kept it going.”

Salley served as a teacher and coach in District 100 for over 25 years.