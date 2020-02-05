Belvidere teachers, first responders dress as book characters for World Read-Aloud Day

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Belvidere’s Washington Academy got to sit back and watch as literary characters came to life in their classrooms on Wednesday.

Belvidere teachers and first responders dressed as popular book characters to read their stories to students for World Read-Aloud Day.

One 4th Grader, Jacob, said his favorite book series was the 5 Nights at Freddy’s books, based on the popular video games.

“It’s about these animals. There’s this bear, bunny, fox, and a chicken that try to get into the room you’re in and you have to try and stop them because they’re trying to stuff you full of pizza,” Jacob said.

World Read-Aloud Day is celebrated in almost 200 countries.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

