BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A parade marched through a very colorful Downtown Belvidere during “Heritage Days.”

Everyone had the chance to leave their mark on State Street Sunday morning with “Paint on State,” followed by hundreds of people lining the streets to watch as fire trucks, police cars and marching band paraded down State in the afternoon. The favorite part of the kids, of course, was the candy.

“Heritage Days” wrapped up with a fireworks show at dusk.