Belvidere to turn park into drive-in theater

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere’s Hamilton Sunstrand Park will be turned into a drive-in theater for the next two weekends, beginning July 18th.

The Belvidere Park District says “Secret Life of Pets 2” will play July 18th, and “Onward” on July 25th at the park, located at 2288 Newburg Road.

Admission is $10 per car. Gates open at 7 p.m.

Registration can be made in advance at belviderechamber.com.

