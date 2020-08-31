Belvidere volunteer firefighter remembered after tragic crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A volunteer firefighter is honored by his community. Colton Gritzmacher died last week after a train hit the delivery truck he was driving in Stephenson County.

The community held a procession for Colton Gritzmacher where many first responders came out to pay their respects.

The procession featured dozens of cars, fire trucks, and police vehicles as they made their way from the Stephenson County Coroner’s Office to Anderson Funeral Home in Belvidere.

Colton was a volunteer firefighter with Boone County Fire Protection District 2. He was an avid outdoors-man who loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of FX3 Outdoors. Colton also loved dogs.

He was involved with Wobbly River Retrievers out of Stillman Valley. The volunteer firefighter had a great impact on the community. Many people have taken to social media, posting a red line photo with his badge number.

Members of Kirkland Fire relived most BCFD2 members this evening so Colton’s colleagues and friends could honor him.

