BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District says it wants the community to help determine the future of the William Grady Pool, at 916 W Lincoln Avenue.

Park administrators say the pool is in need of nearly $1 million in repairs, but say repairs would only be a temporary fix.

The poo, which was built in 1939, was renovated in 1989 and has had some upgrades since.

An online survey is asking residents what they would like to see in a new pool and includes questions that range from where the pool should be located to if they would support a tax referendum to help pay for it.

“So, what the whole goal is, is that hopefully we can continue running the pool as is and plan the option so that we can then seamlessly transition. Do things always work out the way we want them to? No, but that’s our hope,” said Belvidere Park District’s executive director, Jen Jacky.

The survey closes on Monday, April 25th.