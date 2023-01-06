BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Eighty-eight-year-old Anselma Castro is completely blind in her left eye and partially blind in her right, but that hasn’t stopped her from making painting a part of her life.

Anselma is originally from Texas, but has made Belvidere her home for the past 55 years.

“As you get older, like I am, it’s almost therapy when things get too hard on you. The world gets too hard, you start painting,” she said. “I’ve always liked painting since I was a child.”

Now, she paints historic buildings and places and things she remembers from her childhood memories.

“When I paint, I like to paint, say, my dad’s farm. There used to be a creek that ran through it, and the places that are there,” she said. “I want to show them where I come from, or things that meant something to me as a child.”

Due to her vision problems, the images she records on canvas come from her memory.

She credits her parents for teaching her never to give up.

“I want them to love what I love, and see what I had when I was growing up,” she said. “I do encourage, especially the elderly that don’t…think they…have anything to live for.”

She said she hopes to encourage other older adults that they can still have fun if they put their minds to it.