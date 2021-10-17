Belvidere woman shaken after car runs into her house

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – A recent accident in Belvidere sent a vehicle crashing into a home near the intersection of Squaw Prairie and Poplar Grove Roads.

Marilyn Hunt, the owner of the house, said that a car missed a stop sign at an intersection near her home and crashed into her house. While she is grateful that she was not home at the time, she said that she is afraid that it is going to keep happening, after she is now left with a major hole in her house.

“I looked up and seen and said ‘ohh that’s my house,'” Hunt said. “Oh, it was terrible. I’m glad I wasn’t here in the house, because I might have been killed if I had been sitting in there when the car came in.”

Hunt lives on the corner of Poplar Grove and Squaw Prairie Roads in Belvidere, and she said that this was not the first car to drive up her lawn.

“There is four that have been in my yard, and the one of the four is into the house, and the other three was in the yard,” Hunt said.

Pamela Gustafson, Hunt’s neighbor, has lived across the street for nearly 50 years. She said that the intersection is dangerous, and she has brought her concerns to the county board. Hunt and Gustafson are now asking people to slow down.

“Just the whole thing, what’s happened, are we going to wait till Marilyn or I are killed? I’ve said that to them,” Gustafson said. “I think they could start by lowering the speed. If it was lowered to 45, they maybe wouldn’t be going 70.”

They said that a huge issue is the amount of people ignoring the stop signs.

“We have a lot of slow and gos on Squaw Prairie, in both directions,” Gustafson said.

“Pay attention to the rules, and they could put a four way stop here, it definitely needs one,” Hunt added.

Hunt said that she is now nervous to mow her lawn or sit out in front of her house. Both women said that they just want to see people slow down and stop at the signs.