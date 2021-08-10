Belvidere WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite Monday’s rain, Belvidere celebrated a special WWII veteran’s birthday today.

Robert Salcido turned 100 years old Monday. He was awarded five battle stars for his actions during World War II.

The U.S. Navy vet sat in his garage earlier today as fire trucks, police cruisers and community members drove by, waving flags, cheering and wishing him a happy birthday.

Roughly 75 vehicles took part in the celebration.

The Boone County Honor Guard provided a 21 gun rifle volley, and Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris presented Salcido with a special certificate.