Belvidere YMCA offers opportunity to cuddle a wallaby

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere’s YMCA hosted a an exotic animal petting zoo on Thursday, with the opportunity to cuddle a wallaby.

The “Y on the Fly” program hosted the animal activity day at General Mills Park, and included a wallaby and a capybara.

Belvidere Police officers handed out ice cream sandwiches, and free meals were made available for the first 100 kids.

Jen Jacky, CEO of the Belvidere Family YMCA, said a couple hundred kids attended.

“We’re so lucky to have community partners and to be a part of the community. We’re just very happy that we got to come back, have a big event and that it went so well,” she said.

“Y on the Fly” is held all summer, Monday through Fridays from noon until 2 p.m.