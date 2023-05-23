BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The owners of Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre are facing a lawsuit.

Paul Rojas filed the paperwork in Boone County on Tuesday. Maria and Jesus Martinez are named in the suit. Court records showed that Rojas is asking for more than $50,000 in damages.

An EF-1 tornado hit the Apollo back on March 31, with winds collapsing the roof of the historic building. More than 250 people were inside for a concert at the time. Nearly 50 were hurt and one man died.

A hearing has been set for November.