BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – Production shut downs at the Belvidere Assembly Plant are continuing into the fall.

Hundreds of workers were off the job for several weeks in the summer. Now, Stellantis, the facility’s parent company, says employees will not be able to work the weeks of September 13 and 20.

The stall is due to a global microchip shortage, and the company says it will work closely with suppliers to prevent further supply chain issues and shutdowns whenever possible.