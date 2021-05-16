Belvidere’s Buchanan Street Strolls return for the summer

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The city of Belvidere kicks off one of their summer staple celebrations.

Buchanan Street Strolls started Sunday. A long list of vendors and food trucks lined the streets. There was also live music and activities set up for kids.

Organizers say they are excited with the turnout and to have everyone back this year.

“With the vaccination out and the CDC guidelines changing I think everybody has a much better feel this summer and everybody wants to get back out,” said Amy Grafton of the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce.

May, June, September, and October festivities will be on Sundays while events in July and August will be held on Saturday nights.