Belvidere’s Chrysler Assembly Plant to reopen June 1st

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Fiat Chrysler says the Belvidere Assembly Plant is scheduled to reopen on June 1st.

A spokesperson for FCA said most plants in the U.S. and Canada will reopen. Belvidere’s plant has been closed since March.

“This plan has been developed following continuous discussions with the unions, the UAW, Unifor and Section 23 CTM, as well as local governments,” said FCA spokesperson Jodi Tinson.

“FCA is continuing to work diligently to implement the safety measures across its North American operations that will reassure our employees of their health and well-being

in their workplace,” Tinson continued.

“These robust protocols, aligned with CDC and WHO recommendations, include confirming the daily wellness of our workforce and temperature monitoring, redesigning work stations to maintain proper social distancing, expanding the already extensive cleaning protocols at all locations and making the wearing of masks mandatory. It is important that our employees feel confident that all precautions have been taken to ensure our facilities are safe, secure and sanitized when production resumes.”

