Belvidere’s Fiat Chrysler gearing up to re-open, date not set

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — After a report that some American auto plants are targeting a May 18th date to restart production, Belvidere’s Fiat Chrysler plant says they’re taking safety steps to protect their employees ahead of an anticipated restart.

In a statement, FCA said plants in Italy and China have resumed production this week, and said it was working to confirm “the daily wellness of our workforce and temperature monitoring, redesigning work stations to maintain proper social distancing, expanding the already extensive cleaning protocols at all locations and making the wearing of masks mandatory. It is important that our employees feel confident that all precautions have been taken to ensure our facilities are safe, secure and sanitized when production resumes.”

In a report in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, FCA, General Motors and Ford Motor Co. are all working with the United Auto Workers union to set timelines to reopen.

Last week, the head of the UAW union warned it was “too soon and too risky” to reopen plants in Michigan.

FCA in Belvidere said “In light of the updated state stay in place orders, the Company is re-evaluating its plans to resume its North American operations and will communicate new restart dates in due course.”

