Belvidere’s first Hispanic firefighter celebrates one year on the team

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO)- Firefighter Adrian Trujillo successfully passed the probationary period for the Belvidere Fire Department and in the process became the first Hispanic firefighter on the team. Members of the department are thrilled he’s around.

“He’s really kind and he connects with people of all languages but he’s especially helpful on scenes where there’s a language barrier,” said Belvidere Fire Captain Shawn Schadele.

Trujillo speaks Spanish fluently and it’s allowed him to be assit people who don’t speak english on the scene Or even talking to his fellow fighters to explain what’s going on. He says he enjoys being that bridge of communication for both the fire department and the hispanic community.

Trujillo says the most rewarding part of the job is getting to interact with community memebers especially the kids. But overall he says his first year on the job consisted of a lot of learning.

“This one year every single day I learned at least 3 new things and had to relearn three more new things from last shift so like I said every day is a completely new day not everyday is the same. I’m ready to learn and I know like I said I’m on the department I finished my one year but I haven’t even scratched the surface on what I’m going to learn,” Adrian Trujillo said.

Belvidere Fire Chief Al Hyser says he’s been a real asset to the team in the many situations they’ve faced.

“Adrian was able to come up and just seamlessly step in and give us all the information we needed and was also able to tell the occupants what to do after the fire,” Belvidere Fire Chief Al Hyser said.

Belvidere has a 30 percent hispanic population rate and Trujillo is glad to be part of serving the commiunity he grew up in.

“I grew up in this community and I know my family struggled a little bit with the language barrier and just being able to help everyone around here has been awesome I’ve done it throughout this one year and I can’t wait to see what else we’re able to do with the hispanic community,” Trujillo said.

