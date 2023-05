BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere’s Doty Park Sprayground is now open.

It is free to use and will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The first person there just needs to push a button to turn it on.

The sprayground is the only water feature in Belvidere this year, since the park district had to close the pool last year.