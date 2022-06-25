BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday’s rain and storms caused a lot of outdoor events to either cancel or come up with rain dates.

Belvidere’s “Heritage Days” had a full schedule of events on Saturday, including Paint on State and a car show, but organizers decided in the morning to cancel activities and push everything to Sunday instead of trying to fight the rain.

“Paint on State” will now take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The “Duck Derby” will be at 10 a.m. and the car show judging will be at 12 p.m. The parade is still scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by fireworks at dusk.