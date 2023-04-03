BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A local library is showing off its newest acquisition; Orion Telescopes.

The Ida Public Library in Belvidere has telescopes to lend out thanks to the Rockford Amateur Astronomers Club. They go the telescopes a few months ago.

Keith Short, the library telescope coordinator with the club, gave a demonstration Monday on how they work. He said that these are great to set on a picnic table and are designed to be user-friendly so kids can use them.

“It’s a great gateway for children to get into math and science, because astronomy as a science is one that involves a lot of mathematics, and you have the beauty of the sky, which can be spectacular,” Short said.

Short hopes to put telescopes in every library in the region. The telescopes can be checked out by any adult or teacher card.