BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere residents were asked to line the streets in celebration of their Special Olympics athletes Monday evening.

The very first victory parade for the Belvidere Park District’s Special Olympics team will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Residents can line Pearl Street and W. 1st Street to cheer on the team.

The parade will kick off from Pacemaker Countryside Market, 413 Southtowne Dr., and travel to the Boone County Community Complex, 111 W 1st St.

The athletes will be escorted by local police and fire departments to their annual banquet.