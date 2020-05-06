Belvidere’s St. James Catholic School to permanently close

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Diocese of Rockford announced Wednesday that Belvidere’s St. James Catholic School will be closing permanently, due to low enrollment and debt.

According to Father Brian Geary, “Sadly at the close of registration on May 1, only 36 students were registered. The educational integrity of our academic program at St. James cannot be sustained with this enrollment. This enrollment, coupled with the devastating financial impact of closures from COVID-19 has crippled our ability to sustain a Catholic elementary school here at St. James.”

The school will close at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The school had already been closed due to Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home executive order.

The school had raised $6,860 of a $10,000 fundraising goal to keep operating for another year.

