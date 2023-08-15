BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere’s Summerfield Zoo has a new arrival, and it is something that many residents have probably never heard of before.

It has the face of a cat, the body of a bear and smells like popcorn.

A binturong, also known as a “bear cat,” is now living at the Boone County zoo. The little guy is named “Orville” for his signature scent and can currently be seen in the zoo’s animal nursery, as he is only eight weeks old. He will soon move to the animal shows

Summerfield Zoo’s owner said that they are excited to show off their newest species and hope that people will learn more about the unique animal.