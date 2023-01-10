BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Belvidere’s Planning and Zoning Commission took a look at a proposed dispensary at their Tuesday night meeting.

It has only been in the works for a few months, and the process has moved very quickly. Everyone on the commission voted in favor of the development to move forward to the next steps.

Heartland Leaf got approval from the city for the 43-acre overall development back in September. Developers chose Belvidere as the location for its proximity to the interstate and to the Wisconsin border.

Renderings of the exterior and interior of the building were shown at the meeting. One key feature that stands out is the amount of parking space.

“With the dispensary, we expect quite tremendous outflow, especially in the first few weeks. That’s why we designed over 90 parking stalls to come into our development,” said Developer Mike Mackinnon. “Overall, the development is going to generate north of $20 million of annual revenue, which will be taxable for the city.”

Mackinnon also said that the development will bring new employment opportunities to the city.