Bergsten leaving Rockford to become fire chief in Fort Collins, Colorado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten has taken a job at the fire chief in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“The Rockford Fire Department has been my home for more than 27 years. I’m proud of the work the department has done during my tenure, including strengthening our team, improving our response and preparing for the future,” said Chief Bergsten. “The Rockford Fire Department is a large part of my family and saying goodbye to this department and its people will be extremely difficult.”

“Chief Bergsten has been an incredible asset to our City leadership team. Under his direction, the fire department has implemented innovative ideas, including the mobile integrated healthcare program, which has improved care for the citizens of this community,” said Mayor Tom McNamara. “I want to thank him for his dedication to Rockford and for making our fire department one of the best in the state. I am sad to see him go, but know that this is a great opportunity for Derek and his family.”

Bergsten’s last day with the Rockford Fire Department will be May 7th.

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will begin the process to hire a new Chief.