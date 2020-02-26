Bernie Sanders’ Rockford supporters to open campaign office downtown

Local News
Posted:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Supporters of presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) announced plans Tuesday to open a field office in downtown Rockford.

According to a press release for Rockford for Bernie, the “grassroots” campaign office will open within Just Goods, at 201 S. 7th Street on Friday, February 28th.

The office will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday throuhg Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The office will distribute Bernie 2020 lawn signs, flyers, stickers and will host several canvassing and phone banking events, according to a pres release.

