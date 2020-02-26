ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Supporters of presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) announced plans Tuesday to open a field office in downtown Rockford.
According to a press release for Rockford for Bernie, the “grassroots” campaign office will open within Just Goods, at 201 S. 7th Street on Friday, February 28th.
The office will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday throuhg Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The office will distribute Bernie 2020 lawn signs, flyers, stickers and will host several canvassing and phone banking events, according to a pres release.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man accused of raping, abusing infant sentenced to 4 years in prison
- Florida woman accused of killing cheating boyfriend by zipping him up in suitcase
- Bernie Sanders’ Rockford supporters to open campaign office downtown
- President Trump to hold news conference on US coronavirus threat Wednesday evening
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford holding hiring event this weekend
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!