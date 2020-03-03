Bernie Sanders to make stop in Rockford

(WTVO) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will make an appearance at a rally in Rockford on March 10th.
His campaign made the announcement on Tuesday.
The event will be held at the Coronado Performing Arts Center located at 314 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61101.
The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. Doors open at 11:00 a.m.
Those interested in attending can RSVP here.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated that Bernie Sanders would be in attendance at a DeKalb ‘Get Out the Vote Barnstorm‘ event on March 4th, which was incorrect.
