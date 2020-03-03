Bernie Sanders to make stop in Rockford

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WTVO) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will make an appearance at a rally in Rockford on March 10th.

His campaign made the announcement on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the Coronado Performing Arts Center located at 314 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61101.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. Doors open at 11:00 a.m.

Those interested in attending can RSVP here.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated that Bernie Sanders would be in attendance at a DeKalb ‘Get Out the Vote Barnstorm‘ event on March 4th, which was incorrect.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories