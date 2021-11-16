Better Business Bureau holds “Utility Scam Awareness Week”

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the holidays approach, beware of scams.

That is the warning from the Better Business Bureau. The consumer advocacy group is holding its “Utility Scam Awareness Week.”

Scammers have recently been posing as Nicor Gas employees. The utility said criminals are getting creative, using phone calls, texts and e-mails.

“In fact, Nicor Gas customers have been targeted in a very recent telephone scam where the callers claim the customers have made an over payment of their natural gas account. They’ve asked our customers to provide bank account information, so they can correct the issue, and issue a refund. Customers who have received these calls tell us the scammer has threatened to disconnect their service if they did not provide this information,” said Pat Whiteside, Senior Vice President of Operations at Nicor Gas. “Nicor Gas will never use aggressive or intimidating tactics to pressure you into making a payment towards your natural gas bill, nor provide sensitive personal information.”

The Better Business Bureau gets about 1,000 complaints about utility scams a year. Those complaints increase around the holiday season.