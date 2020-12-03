Better Business Bureau warns of puppy scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re looking to adopt a puppy while staying home this season, the BBB advises you to make sure the offer is legit.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a recent spike of quarantine puppy scams in which websites advertise animals that don’t exist or are never shipped.

“Scammers follow the news, and this is the news, that people are home and they are looking for something to keep themselves happy and occupied. So, it’s the perfect time to train a pet,” said Rockford BBB director, Dennis Horton.

To avoid these scams, Horton advises against buying a pet without seeing it in person; avoid wiring money or using a cash app or a gift card; and consider reaching out to a local animal shelter instead.

