ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau is alerting stateline taxpayers about a trick that cons will be using during tax season.

The BBB said that con artists will try and take residents money, personal identity and peace of mind over the next couple of weeks. Scammers steal tax information in several ways, such as a phishing scam, a phony tax preparation service or a hack or data breach.

IRS impersonation scams most often start with a phone call and take two basic forms. In the first version, the IRS “agent” says that a person owes back taxes and pressures them into paying by prepaid debit cards or wire transfers. In the other version, scammers claim that they are issuing tax refunds and ask for personal information so they can send the refund.

The BBB said that the IRS always contacts people through mail or in-person.