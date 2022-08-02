(WTVO) — It is time to start shopping for school supplies, but the Better Business Bureau has a few warning for online shopping.

The agency said that scammers are taking advantage of inflation and product shortage issues, so watch out for imposters. Those shopping online should examine the website to verify that they are who they say they are.

It is all important to be cautious if an item is marked down too low to be true, as it could be a knock-off or a scam of some time. Also watch out for “click baits” ads. Scammers use them to get people to a different website to steal their information.

Illinois residents who shop in-person will get a sales tax break on supplies, clothes and shows. The tax break starts Friday and ends August 14.