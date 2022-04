(WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam hitting those looking for a good deal.

The scammer posts items for auction online with unbelievably low starting prices, and then requires residents to upload their personal information, even a copy of their driver’s license, to begin bidding.

When they “win” and send in their money, the scammer disappears with their cash and personal information.

The BBB suggests researching the auctioneer and auction house before bidding.