(WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau is warning residents of a new scam involving their “banks” sending them text messages.

The bureau said that one of scammers’ favorite tactics is impersonating a person or organization that people know and trust. The scam works when victims a text message that looks like a fraud alert from their bank, claiming that there is some unusual activity on their account.

The BBB said to not reply to suspicious texts and to ignore any instructions to reply “yes” or “no” if an unsolicited, suspicious text message is received. It is also important for residents to understand their banks’ policies and know that they bank will never ask them to send money to themselves.