DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A bicyclist has reportedly died after being hit by an Audi on Shabbona Grove Road Tuesday night.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m., east of Leland Road.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the victim’s identification is being withheld pending next of kin.

The driver of the Audi has not been charged.

Police said the incident is under investigation.