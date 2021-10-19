Bicyclist shot by passing motorist in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 45-year-old bicyclist was reportedly shot by the driver of a passing vehicle in Beloit early Tuesday morning.

According to Beloit Police, the victim, who is from Janesville, was biking in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue just before 5 a.m. when he was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Rock County Dispatch Center at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers 608-362-7463.