WASHINGTON (WTVO) — To limit infections among drug users, the Biden administration is creating a $30 million grant program for non-profits to buy crack pipes.

It will provide funds to local governments and non-profits to distribute clean pipes to help make drug use safer for addicts, according to WITI.

The program is overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and a spokesperson said that it will supply smoking kits for users to smoke illicit substances such as crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine. The kits reportedly aim to reduce the risk of infections for people who smoke these substances with glass pipes.

Applicants for the grant are prioritized by if they treat “underserved communities,” which includes LGBTQ+ and African Americans.

Sergeant Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police, said that instead of making it safer, government resources are better spent on preventing drug abuse.

“If we look at more of a preventive campaign as opposed to an enabling campaign, I think it will offer an opportunity to have safer communities with fewer people who are dependable on these substances,” Boatwright said.

Selling or distributing drug paraphernalia is against federal law, unless authorized by the government. Funding for the program comes from Democrat’s American Rescue Plan.