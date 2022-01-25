Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses

President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Biden administration is officially withdrawing its requirement for employees of large businesses to be vaccinated, according to the Labor Department.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) did not have the authority to require workers to be vaccinated or test weekly.

“OSHA continues to strongly encourage the vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by Covid-19 in the workplace,” the Labor Department wrote.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, President Joe Biden issued a statement urging private employers to do it anyway.

“I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law,” Biden said. “This emergency standard allowed employers to require vaccinations or to permit workers to refuse to be vaccinated, so long as they were tested once a week and wore a mask at work: a very modest burden.”

“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here,” the justices wrote in an unsigned opinion.