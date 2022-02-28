WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden said Americans should not be worried about the threat of nuclear war.

The president held a White House event celebrating Black History Month on Monday, and said “No” to a reporter who asked whether the country should be worried, ABC News reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, Putin issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia’s nuclear weapons, raising fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.

The Russian leader is “potentially putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous,” said a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss rapidly unfolding military operations.

Putin’s directive came as Russian forces encountered strong resistance from Ukraine defenders. Moscow has so far failed to win full control of Ukraine’s airspace, despite advances across the country. U.S. officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult, and slower, than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the U.S. sees “no reason” to change its own nuclear alert level.

“We are assessing Putin’s directive and at this time we see no reason to change our own alert level,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.