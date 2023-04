ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden is providing a boost in relief efforts for Indiana and parts of Northeastern Illinois.

He approved a disaster declaration following the deadly storms and tornadoes that happened on March 31 and April 1.

Federal funding will now be available to people in 12 counties that were impacted.

Grants will help with things like temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.