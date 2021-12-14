Biden declares states of emergency in Illinois and Tennessee following severe storms

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden declared states of emergency in Illinois and Tennessee following severe storms Friday.

All Amazon workers are now accounted for at the site of a warehouse collapse in Southern Illinois. Six people were killed when a tornado struck the building in Edwardsville Friday night.

Forty-six people were inside at the time. Thirty-nine of them made it to a “designated safe area” at the north side of the building, which is still standing. Seven did not.

“I’m glad to be alive. I was.. I was insanely lucky, and I believe that because I wasn’t far away from any of those who aren’t as lucky, and I could have easily been one of them,” said Craig Yost, one of the survivors.

Amazon said that all workers go through disaster preparedness training, and that all procedures were followed correctly the night of the storm.

OSHA and Illinois’ Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office are investigating to determine if the building was up to code, or if there were any safety violations.

At least 90 people have been confirmed dead due to the tornadoes in Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee. The majority of those deaths were in Kentucky.

Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday.