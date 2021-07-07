Biden in Illinois: Republicans ‘hopeful’ infrastructure package will lead to more jobs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden visited Illinois for the first time in office on Wednesday, touring the McHenry County College in Crystal Lake to highlight how his spending on so-called human infrastructure would boost the economy.

The Winnebago County Republican Party and Illinois Americans for Prosperity say, while they are hopeful, wasteful spending and job opportunities are a primary concern for them.

“It’s hard to get excited about this overall, as a Republican and the chairman of the party, but I’m hopeful something can happen in terms of jobs and we can make something work,” said Eli Nicolosi, chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Party.

Biden says the proposed infrastructure package will create millions of new jobs, but not all Republicans are convinced.

“We really should be focusing on schools and training for the trades, things along those lines so that – there are so many jobs out there right now – we just don’t have enough qualified people,” Nicolosi said.

The potential price tag for the Democrats’ plan has Brian Costin, deputy state director for Americans for Prosperity, concerned as well.

“There’s too much wasteful reckless spending going on in Washington D.C. His four trillion dollar infrastructure plan is an obscene amount of money,” said Costin.

“With only 20% going to jobs, which could actually make money, the other part of it, with the social engineering, is just spending money to have money,” Nicolosi said.

Biden says the package will provide historic investments in roads, bridges, clean drinking water, and railways.

Democrats plan to include much of the rest in a bill they hope to pass through a legislative maneuver that would require just a simple majority vote, skirting the 60-vote hurdle in an evenly divided Senate.