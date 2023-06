CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden is coming to Chicago next week.

He will be giving a “major economic address” in the city, according to the White House as reported by CBS News. He will be outlining his vision for the country’s economy, which has been called “Bidenomics” by his administration.

His address will be happening on Wednesday. He was already set to be in town for a campaign fundraiser, which will be hosted by Governor JB Pritzker.