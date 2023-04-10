ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-foot-wide bike path will be constructed along Highcrest Road between Spring Creek and Alpine, thanks to a new grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

The 1.7 mile path will be built along the south side of Highcrest. Additional bike lanes on residential streets will connect the Highcrest Road bike path along 1 mile of Alpine to connect with on-street bike lanes on Spring Brook Road, which will ultimately lead to Rock Valley College, according to a press release from Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford).

The project is expected to cost $3 million.

Loves Park and the downtown Riverfront path will also see enhancements from the new funding:

The sidewalks of Illinois 251 (N. 2nd Street) will be reconstructed to remove 8-foot parking lanes, at a cost of another $3 million.

The Downtown Riverfront Path will see new sections to fill gaps in the existing path, for a projected $275,000.