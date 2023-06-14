ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford BMX track will again be the site of the USA BMX Midwest Nationals, beginning this Friday and continuing through Sunday.

Hundreds of professional and amateur bike riders from around the world will be competing to win their division.

Bikers race around a dirt track, navigating turns, jumps, and hills.

The event will bring approximately 5,000 total visitors to Rockford and generate an estimated $1.1 million, according to Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Vice President of Sales and Service Lindsay Arellano.

The three-day event will be held at the Rockford BMX track, 4950 Safford Road. Races begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Parking is $10 daily or $30 for the weekend. Camping spots are also available for $100.

For more information, check out USA BMX’s website.